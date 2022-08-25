Sixteen Hiawatha High School National Honor Society (NHS) senior members spent time Tuesday evening cleaning up the Hiawatha and Mount Hope cemeteries.
Students picked up trash and removed worn graveside flowers in order to improve the appearance of the two cemeteries.
Hiawatha Cemetery District board member Steve Winter coordinated the community service project with NHS sponsor Kylee Reschke.
NHS members complete group and individual community service projects throughout the year, as well as maintain a 3.5 or above GPA while participating in other clubs, sports and activities, and holding leadership positions.
