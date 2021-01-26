(Editor's Note: The following article was written and submitted by Madeline Aller, 8-year-old daughter of Stuart and Amanda Aller, as a writing assignment for her American Government class that challenged her to write a Letter to the Editor.)
Dear Editor:
We the people of the United States of America have rights. Our rights were given to us by our founding fathers. With these rights, we can do what they allow us to do. Nobody can take them from us. Some rights we have are going to church when and where we want to, freedom of speech to share our opinions and to own guns to protect our family. Our rights are important. Without rights my parents would not be able to own property or freely school us the way they want to. The government today should not be able to violate them. A true law does not allow the government or someone else to do what I can’t. It is not fair that the government gives money to public schools but they do not give it to home schools. The proper role of the government is to protect my family’s choice in schooling. Why do my parents pay a public school tax when I don’t even go to public school? When the government violates rights instead of protecting them it is like stealing! When the government fails us, we have the right to protect life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Written independently by Madeline Joy Aller, age 8 years
