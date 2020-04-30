The Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance is planning a Baccalaureate service to fit in with the social distancing requirements set out by the state.
Members of the Minsterial Alliance announced plans are being made to hold Baccalaureate services at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13 “drive-in” style in the HHS parking lot, while practicing safe distancing. The service possibly will be aired over the local radio station.
Details are still being finalized for the service and the Ministerial Alliance will meet again on Friday, May 2 to discuss. Keep this night on your calendar and more information will be released soon.
