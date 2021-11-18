Rainbow Communications began a Youth Advisory Council in 2021 that consists of juniors from local high schools within Rainbow’s serving area. The Youth Advisory Council’s purpose is to educate and involve high school juniors in the scope of services provided by Rainbow and obtain ideas and suggestions from student leaders regarding technology.
The council members will attend five meetings throughout the school year. During the meetings, the members will learn about the services that Rainbow offers, the different career paths available within Rainbow, and plan an event for one of their school’s home basketball games. In exchange for their time, ideas, and participation, council members will receive a $500 scholarship upon completion of the program.
The 2021 Youth Advisory Council Members are:
Alaina Pantle – Atchison County Community High School
Emili Postma – Atchison County Community High School
Ethan Ramirez – Atchison County Community High School
Zach Dove – Atchison High School
Emmillie Losey – Doniphan West High School
Camden Bachman – Hiawatha High School
Julia Lehew – Horton High School
Madison Stirton – Horton High School
Montana Hutchison – Horton High School
Sophie Schumacher – Nemaha Central High School
Kate Beyer – Sabetha High School
Thank you to all the students who applied for the Youth Advisory Council. We look forward to beginning this program and engaging area students with our company.
