Hiawatha High School Biology Club recycling — scheduled for this coming Saturday — has been postponed until the third Saturday of February.
This is due to the recycling truck that comes from Nemaha County being unavailable.
Recycling is expected to continue next month on Feb. 15 at the high school parking lot. No early drop-offs please.
