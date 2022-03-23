The Red Hawk Forensics Team took sixth place Tuesday at the Horton High tournament.
Coach Kate Miller said the Red Hawk duet acting teams knocked it out of the park.
“Congratulations to Allera Roberts and Lukin Searcy who placed first and to Ati Hoschouer & Eli Hoschouer who took 2nd in the Duet category, qualifying both teams for State Champs and State Festival,” she said.
Thomas Roberds and Lyle Simmons placed 6th in Improvised Duet Acting (IDA) and Roberds also placed 7th in poetry.
Mark Stroud took 7th in impromptu speaking.
“We saw new faces break into finals and scores continue to rise,” Miller said. “The team travels to Marysville on Saturday to continue to share their incredible acting and speaking skills!”
