Forensics

Red Hawk Forensics members who placed at League, helping bring in a third place overall team trophy. From left, Mark Stroud, Lyle Simmons, Eli Hoschouer, Olivia Hawks, Tatum Vaughan, Tori Wist, Levi Fleagle, Zoey Hedrick and Israel Ross.

 Red Hawk Forensics

The Hiawatha Red Hawk Forensics team took 3rd Place at Big 7 League Forensics on Wednesday.

Freshman Israel Ross placed 4th in Humorous Solo acting HSA earning him a spot at state Festival. Junior Zoey Hedrick placed 3rd in Prose earning herself a spot at State Champs and State Festival.

