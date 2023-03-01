Red Hawk Forensics members who placed at League, helping bring in a third place overall team trophy. From left, Mark Stroud, Lyle Simmons, Eli Hoschouer, Olivia Hawks, Tatum Vaughan, Tori Wist, Levi Fleagle, Zoey Hedrick and Israel Ross.
The Hiawatha Red Hawk Forensics team took 3rd Place at Big 7 League Forensics on Wednesday.
Freshman Israel Ross placed 4th in Humorous Solo acting HSA earning him a spot at state Festival. Junior Zoey Hedrick placed 3rd in Prose earning herself a spot at State Champs and State Festival.
Sophomore Gavin Noll placed 4th in Impromptu, earning himself a spot at State Festival.
Sophomore Olivia Hawks placed 5th in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) earning her a spot a State Festival! Olivia also placed 5th in Duet with her partner Eli.
Sophomore Tori Wist placed 4th in Prose and 3rd in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) earning her a spot a State Festival for both categories. Junior Lyle Simmons placed 6th in Duet with partner Tatum.
Junior Levi Fleagle placed 2nd in Prose earning him a spot at State Champs and State Festival and also placed 6th in poetry earning a spot at State Festival.
Senior Tatum Vaughan earned 4th place for poetry qualifying her for a spot at State Festival. She also Placed 6th in Prose.
Sophomore Mark Stroud placed 6th in Impromptu Speech.
Junior Eli Hoschouer placed 5th in Original Oration and 6th in Humorous Solo acting.
The Hiawatha Red Hawk Forensics team also took 5th Place out of 19 teams Saturday at the Marysville Invitational.
Olivia Hawks placed 2nd in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) qualifying her for State Champs and State Festival.
Levi Fleagle placed 2nd in Prose qualifying him for State Champs & State Festival.
Israel Ross placed 6th in Prose qualifying him for State Festival.
Lexus Ruch placed 4th in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI).
Jacob Gallagher placed 6th in Extemporaneous Speech (Ext).
"We so appreciate the entire team who shared their talent today," said Coach Kate Miller. "Each member contributes points to our over all score and we would not be successful without them! We know they will all keep putting in the time and effort to help our team soar to success!"
The Red Hawks perform again Saturday at the ACCHS Invitational.
