The Hiawatha Red Hawks forensics team placed eighth overall in 3A state out of 44 teams.
Coach Kate Miller said the entire team broke to semi finals in at least one event, with Ethan Pruitt breaking to finals and taking 5th place in Humorous Solo Acting.
State standings:
Ethan Pruitt 5th Place Humorous Solo Acting
Jocelyn Dvorak 7th Place Impromptu Speech
Ati Hoschouer 7th Place Program of Oral Interpretation
Jack Rosa’ & Morgan Hurn 8th Place Duet Acting
Jocelyn Dvorak 9th Place Program of Oral Interpretation
Raven Stroud 10th Place Humorous Solo Acting
Ethan Pruitt & Eli Hoschouer 11th Impromptu Duet Acting
Ati Hoschouer 11th Impromptu Speech
Morgan Hurn 13th Place Program of Oral Interpretation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.