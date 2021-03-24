The Hiawatha High School Forensics Team placed first Monday night at a tournament in Horton.
Coach Kate Miller said she wanted to congratulate the whole team in their work to bring home the wins. She provided the following information on individual performances:
Jack Rosa’ and Morgan Hurn took 2nd place in duet acting, qualifying them for State Champs.
Jack Rosa’ also dazzled the judges in prose bringing home a 1st place medal qualifying him for State Champs.
Morgan Hurn placed 4th in Informative speech.
Raven Stroud soared last night placing 1st in original oration, 2nd in Humorous solo & 2nd in impromptu speech! All wins qualify her for State Champs in each category!
Congratulations to IDA team Ethan Pruitt and Eli Hoschouer who continue to tickle judges funny bones bringing home a 1st place win and qualifying them for State Champs!
Ethan Pruitt also placed 7th in Original Oratory.
Congratulations Eli Hoschouer who placed 7th in informative speech!
Ati Hoschouer displayed public speaking skills last night placing 2nd in Informative speech qualifying her for State Champs. She also placed 4th in impromptu speech and 3rd in Extemporaneous speech.
Congratulations to Anthony Brown who place 5th in impromptu speech and 7th in Humorous Solo.
On March 6, the team took fifth at the ACCHS Talking Tigers Forensics tournament.
Miller announced the following results:
Congratulations to Ethan Pruitt and Eli Hoschouer who took 2nd place in IDA qualifying them for State Champs. They also placed 5th in duet!
Jocelyn Dvorak showed she can think fast on her feet placing 2nd in Impromptu speaking qualifying her for State Champs. Well done!
Congratulations to Raven Stroud who placed 6th in Prose qualifying her for state festival and placing 7th in Original Oratory.
A job well done to Morgan Hurn who placed 5th in Original Oratory.
Our Hawks continue to soar in Program of Oral Interp (POI) with all three of our entries placing in the finals. Congratulations to Jocelyn Dvorak who placed 3rd, Ati Hoschouer who placed 4th and Morgan Hurn who placed 6th!
The team will compete this coming weekend at Marysville.
