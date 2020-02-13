The Red Hawk Forensics team took third out of 11 teams at Onaga Monday night.
Coach Katie Miller said each team member is to be congratulated on their performances and earned several points for the team as a whole to make this win possible!
Medalists include:
Cass Kreie and Ethan Pruitt again showed their comedic timing is strong, taking first place and earning a place at State Champs.
Congratulations to Ethan Pruitt who ventured for the first time in Impromptu placing 2nd earning him a spot at State Champs.
Cass Kreie gave a stellar performance in Poetry, placing 3rd.
Congratulations to Morgan Hurn who continues to improve and polish her Original Oratory, placing 4th.
Raven Stroud brought a smile to judges faces tonight with her Prose piece earning a 6th place medal!
On Saturday, the Forensics team took fifth out of nine teams at Riverside.
Individual placings:
Congratulations to Duet Team Cass Kreie and Ethan Pruitt shined again with their humorous piece placing first place and qualifying for State Champs.
Ati Hoschouer dazzled with her whimsical poetry selection placing 4th! Qualifying her for State Festival.
Tatum Vaughan amd Ethan Pruitt showed off their Impromptu Duet Acting skills today, making the judges laugh and placing 4th qualifying them both for State Festival!
Congratulations to Morgan Hurn who placed 3rd with her Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) piece and well as bringing home a 5th place medal for her Original Oratory!
“We are very proud of the entire Red Hawk Forensics Team and their performances today!” Miller said.
