The Hiawatha Forensics Team competed at state competitions May 6 in Wichita and several received top ratings.
State Festival:
I Rating (Outstanding)
Senior Tatum Vaughan in Poetry & Serious Solo Acting (SSA)
Junior Eli Houshouer in Humorous Solo Acting (HSA)
Junior Lyle Simmons in Improvised Duet Acting (IDA)
Freshman Jacob Gallagher in Improvised Duet Acting (IDA)
Freshman Israel Ross in Humorous Solo Acting (HSA)
Freshman Lorenzo Sullivan in Informative Speech
II Rating (Excellent)
Junior Lyle Simmons in Prose
Sophomore Gavin Noll in Impromptu Speech
Freshman Israel Ross in Prose
Coach Kate Miller said that at State Champs, both sophomores Tori Wist (competing in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) as well as in Prose) and Olivia Hawk (competing in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI)) gave their all in their events.
"All three of the preliminary rounds each of these ladies received great praise," Miller said. "At this level of competition, it often comes down to judges preference. These Red Hawks give it there all and represented our school well!"
Miller said she was very proud of the team and felt each member gave their personal best. She said she is already looking forward to next year.
"Our 2023 season saw so much growth! I’m so excited to watch the majority of the team move forward next year and continue to increase their skills, put in the hard work and be successful in their individual events and as a team as a whole," she said. "Thank you to all our fans, cheerleaders, friends and family who lift us up and support us always! We appreciate you! Thank you to my 2022/23 team - you make me proud!"
