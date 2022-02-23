The Red Hawks Forensics Team put on a special one-act performance "A Not-So-Dark and Stormy Night" on Monday at the Hiawatha High School auditorium.
Coach Kate Miller said the event was new to the Red Hawk team, but is something that she wanted to try after watching a video of her brother's performance from years ago at a Nebraska school.
"It wasn't done when I was in school or in recent years at Hiawatha," she said. "After watching my brother's performance, I thought we could totally do this."
She said there are three opportunities for a forensics team to perform a one-act skit or play and that's at league, regionals or on a special event day. This week's performance was a prelude to upcoming league on Saturday and Miller said judges were in attendance and they will find out results on Saturday. Also invited to present a one-act performance on Monday were Nemaha Central, Sabetha and Riverside schools.
Participating forensics students were Eli Hoschouer, Ati Hoschouer, Allera Roberts, Gavin Noll, Thomas Roberts, Olivia Hawks, Gavin Noll, Tori Wist and Lexi Ruch.
Forensics has several facets - from poetry to prose to IDA. While the team practices and practices some - such as the IDA - is an off-the-cuff spontaneous performance of the script.
"However, the one-act is more fun, they can be a little more theatrical and wear costumes," she said. "It gives them more of an area of range for the kids to perform."
She said it also gives students a chance to "act" without committing to a full 2-hour play. The one-act performance is to be between 15 and 30 minutes.
With league this coming weekend, the end of the forensics season is in sight. The Troy meet is a last-chance qualifier, and Miller also noted that Hiawatha will be hosting a meet on Saturday, April 2 and she is looking for volunteers. Regionals is set for late April and the Red Hawks will perform the one-act skit again a week prior to Regionals at ACCHS. State Festival and State Champs are set for late April. Miller said several Red Hawks have qualified for both festival and champs and she said prospects to bring home hardware is good.
"I feel really strongly we will have a few champs," she said. "We have a really talented and young team, so that's exciting. Our kids are doing some awesome things."
(See adjacent story by forensics student Ati Hoschouer for updates on forensics meet and another update on today's School page.)
