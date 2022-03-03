The Red Hawk Forensics Team took 4th Saturday at the Big 7 League Forensics tournament on Saturday.
The team also took 3rd place for their one act play.
“We are pleased to share the news that Jenna Madere was crowned Big 7 League Champion in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI) Qualifying her for State Champs!” said Coach Kate Miller. “Jenna also brought home 2nd place in Prose Qualifying her for State Champs as well!”
Ati and Eli Hoschouer also broke to finals with their duet taking 4th place in competition on Saturday, qualifying them for State Festival.
Miller said a job well done to Lukin Searcy who placed 5th in poetry qualifying him for State Festival and congratulations to Ati Hoschouer who placed 5th in Program of Oral Interpretation (POI).
Tatum Vaughan placed 7th Saturday in serious solo acting congratulations.
“The entire team was hard at work competing, all seeing improvement in scores and many just on the cusp of breaking into finals,” Miller said. “We know our Red Hawks will continue to put the hard work in and see more state qualifiers before May! Go Red Hawks!!”
