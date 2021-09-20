Homecoming is just right around the corner for Hiawatha High School students. School spirit week, bonfire games, float building, homecoming parade, and the Friday night football game are all in full swing.
Next week begins spirit week at the high school. Starting with Monday, there will be western day, Tuesday will be color war (Seniors- Black, Juniors- White, Sophomores- Pink, and Freshman- Purple), Wednesday will be print day, Thursday will be dress as your class sport day, and Friday of course, red and blue for the homecoming game.
Bonfire games will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday at the football field. Some events that will be included are Tug-o-War, Egg Toss, Three Legged Race, and a few more surprises along with some teacher games. Class participation will help each class earn points to their total week's score. Oh, and don't forget about the bonfire!
During homecoming week all classes will compete against each other by creating a class float. This year's float theme will be ¨Taking out the Tigers¨ and each grade has a different Olympic sport trying to ¨ Take out the Tigers¨. The floats will be judged at noon Friday. This is by far one of the biggest competitions between the grades.
After the judging is complete, will be the homecoming parade. The parade will start at the elementary school, then progress downtown. Followed by a finishing parade down Iowa Street. Lastly, the parade will conclude at the high school stadium where a pep rally for high school and middle school students will commence.
Later that night will be the home football game against Jeff West. Come out and support the Red Hawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.