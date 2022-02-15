The Hiawatha High School scholars bowl team traveled to the 3A State Championship at Southeast of Saline High School on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Nolan Sump, head coach, said the team placed 2 - 3 in pool play, beating Girard and Hoisington. In the final round of their pool, HHS lost to Perry-Lecompton in a double tie-breaker, which prevented the team from ascending to the championship pool and earning at least a sixth place finish in State competition.
Sump said he was proud of his team's accomplishments.
"I am pleased with how our team did at the meet; we had a good group of seniors, and players who were knowledgeable in their respective subject matter to get us as far as we did," he said. "They were eager to win, and showed good sportsmanship in their efforts at this meet. They should be commended for their effort."
