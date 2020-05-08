2020 Seniors: Nathan Stroud, Cass Kreie
In speaking to HHS Forensics coach Kate Miller, you get the sense that she will truly miss this pair of seniors, but believes both have big things ahead in their futures.
Nathan Stroud missed part of his senior year due to illness, but had already qualified for State Festival, and Miller believed he was well on his way to qualifying for State Champs before the season was cut short.
“Nathan has a compelling presence when performing,” said Miller, adding. ”He truly embodies the mindset of the characters he becomes.”
Cass Kreie cashed in on her hard work and extra hours this season, qualifying multiple times for both State Festival and State Champs.
“Cass has time and time again proven her ability to morph into various characters,” said Miller, and further adding, “Showing humor, depression, anger and vulnerability that all performers can pull off.”
Miller felt she could have had two State Champions in her seniors, and wishes them the best as they continue on in their lives.
“I am so proud of each of these incredibly talented seniors and their accomplishments, not only this year, but during their entire forensics careers.”
