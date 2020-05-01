2020 Band Seniors: Seth Bauerle, Hunter Moore, Hanna Murphy, Katlyn Thomas
The 2019-20 band season at Hiawatha has featured a small but talented group of seniors that director Sara Woods will miss heading into next year.
Seth Bauerle has played alto saxophone in the Hiawatha band since 5th grade, serving as the marching band’s assistant drum major as a junior and as the head drum major as a senior.
Hunter Moore has played in the band since 5th grade, moving from trombone to tuba and participating in concert, pep and marching bands at HHS. Hunter has served as the Low Bras and Low Reed Section leader for the last two years and has been accepted to play in the Fort Hays State marching band.
Hanna Murphy moved to Hiawatha during her junior year, and joined the Red Hawk band trumpet section. Hanna plans to attend Emporia State University and major in English.
Katlyn Thomas has played trumpet since 5th grade, participating in the HHS concert, pep and marching bands. Katlyn served as a Trumpet Section leader for two years.
2020 Vocal Music Seniors:
Headliners: Michael Abeita, Seth Bauerle, Harley Calhoon
Concert Choir: Chelsey Siebenmorgen, Paige Simmons
General Choir: Samantha Chartier, Austyn Koch, Kayti Mauller, Jaiden Nevels, Brooklyn Rutland, Samantha White, Jasmine Wooddell
Director Billy Hatfield calls choir “one of the few experiences in life that is a truly human experience,” saying, “it requires you to be vulnerable with your fellow members and create a safe environment to produce music.” The Red Hawk choir leader says this group of seniors has done a great job of adjusting to uncertain times and has always helped create a space where music is allowed to flourish.
Abeita, Buarle and Calhoon were all members of the Headliners, while Siebenmorgen and Simmons were part of the HHS Concert Choir, and Chartier, Koch, Mauller, Nevels, Rutland, White and Wooddell were all part of the General Choir.
Hatfield sends along thanks to each senior and well wishes for their futures. “As you move forward into your next era of life, never forget the lessons you learned, be open to brand new experiences and always be your best.”
