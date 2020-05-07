HHS FBLA
2020 Seniors: Kaysi Overdick, August Koerperich, Madison Gilbert, Katey Lay, Maggie Saul, Jaye Hrencher, Michael Abeita, Tyler Brockhoff, Michael Moreno, Kade Tollefson, Blake Gormley, Jace Grubb
The senior class of Hiawatha’s Future Business Leaders of America was a strong one, brimming with leadership and potential for sponsor Kathy Lindstrom. Overdick, Koeperich, Gilbert, Saul, Hrencher, Abeita, Tollefson, Gormley and Grubb all attended the Peru State Business Competition. Overdick served as the FBLA President, with Brockhoff serving as Vice President and Student Abassador. Koerperich worked as the FBLA Historian, as well as a Student Ambassador, with Saul serving as Treasurer and Hrencher as Secretary. Grubb, Tollefson, and Abeita all also served as Student Ambassadors, as well.
HHS Art Club
2020 Seniors: Cassaundra Kreie, Jasmine Wooddell, Paige Simmons, Dana Pimentel
Art instructor Matt Leahy had a talented group of artists on hand for the 2019-2020 school year as part of the HHS Art Club. He notes Kreie earned honors as the HHS Artist of the Year, with Wooddell earning the title of HHS Senior Artist of the Year. He also credits all four of his seniors for their hard work as Art Club officers.
HHS KAYs Club
2020 Seniors: Michael Abeita, Robert Benavidez, Madison Gilbert, Jaye Hrencher, Annaliese Jeschke, Dillon Koenig, August Koerperich, Katey Lay, Nicole Mackey, Hannah Murphy, Kaysi Overdick, Maggie Saul, Katlyn Thomas
Vickie Schuetz was the lucky sponsor to lead a well-rounded and successful group of seniors for the 2019-2020 school year. Schuetz wishes the best for her entire group of seniors, saying, Each one has had something to bring to the table for KAYs, and I just want to wish them good luck in college—have fun!”
HHS FFA
2020 Seniors: Seth Bauerle, Eric Bock, Tyler Brockhoff, Harley Calhoon, Madison Gilbert, Blake Gormley, Austyn Koch, August Koerperich, Kowen Kopp, Andrew Kreek, Katey Lay, Andrew Lierz, Nicole Mackey, Codi Mueller, Kaysi Overdick, Maggie Saul, Nathan Stroud, Kade Tollefson, Mason Ward
This school year featured a large group of seniors for sponsor XXXX’s FFA Chapter.
“All of the senior members of the Hiawatha FFA Chapter have been heavily involved in the success of our chapter for all four years of high school—our seniors have played a remarkable role in being role models for our underclassmen,” said sponsor Ellen Blackwell. She also spoke of disappointment in not getting to see the seniors finish the year, with State Career Development Events wiped off the books for 2020.
“This is an excellent and involved group of seniors and I am disappointed that they didn’t get the chance to participate in our spring events, but I am excited to see where their futures take them!” The chapter’s officers this year were Kade Tollefson as President, Madison Gilbert as Vice President, Seth Bauerle as Chapter Reporter, Blake Gormley as Fundraising Committee Chair, Kowen Kopp as Secretary, Codi Mueller as Treasurer and Kaysi Overdick as STUCO Representative.
HHS NHS/Astronomy Club/Scholar’s Bowl: Seth Bauerie, Jagert Ernzen
Sponsor Nolan Sump had two seniors in his activities that he would like to send special recognition. The first is Seth Bauerle.
“I would like to recognize Seth as our two-year caption of our HHS Scholar’s Bowl team and a three-year member of varsity.”
The second senior, Jagert Ernzen, has been a key part of the HHS Astronomy Club. “President of our HHS Astronomy Club, Jagert was instrumental in the summer of 2017 in preparing our group for the August 21 solar eclipse.”
