Red Hawk logo

These days it seems like Valentine’s Day is marked as S.A.D. in most calendars, meaning “Singles Awareness Day”. S.A.D. actually falls on Feb. 15, not 14th. And this year the not-holiday falls on a Wednesday. So for me, I’ll be attending school rather than “celebrating”. But here are a few different things you can do on S.A.D.

Movies: Take it from someone who has roughly 15 years of single experience, I’ve seen more rom-coms than is considered healthy. Here’s a few sad ones to truly embrace S.A.D. — 500 Days Of Summer, Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind, My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Notebook, Celeste and Jesse Forever, and of course Valentines Day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.