These days it seems like Valentine’s Day is marked as S.A.D. in most calendars, meaning “Singles Awareness Day”. S.A.D. actually falls on Feb. 15, not 14th. And this year the not-holiday falls on a Wednesday. So for me, I’ll be attending school rather than “celebrating”. But here are a few different things you can do on S.A.D.
Movies: Take it from someone who has roughly 15 years of single experience, I’ve seen more rom-coms than is considered healthy. Here’s a few sad ones to truly embrace S.A.D. — 500 Days Of Summer, Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind, My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Notebook, Celeste and Jesse Forever, and of course Valentines Day.
Music: As a teenage girl, and Taylor Swift superfan, my taste in music is almost strictly breakup music. So here’s a few songs about being single that you can play in the car on your way to buy your own flowers — “If He Wanted To He Would” — Kylie Morgan, “Babe” — Sugarland, “Picture to Burn” — Taylor Swift, “Heart Like a Truck” — Lainey Wilson,” I Bet You Think About Me” — Taylor Swift, and my personal favorite “Need You Now” — Lady A.
Reflect: On S.A.D. I find that it’s a good time to reflect on what being single means to you, and what you appreciate about it. For me being single means not having to share my fries with anyone, not putting pressure on major holidays or events with dates, and not having to worry about looking nice for anyone. And while I’m perfectly content with being single sometimes it gets a little bit stressful. Especially when you find yourself third wheeling with your friends and their boyfriends, or still looking for a formal date while in the dressing room of a Nordstrom. But no matter what, there’s an upside to everything. And I prefer to look on the bright side of being single.
This S.A.D. take yourself on a Starbucks date. Run to TJ Maxx and buy yourself the best outfit you can find to take cute pictures with your single friends. But most importantly try to spend S.A.D. with yourself and your thoughts, because in this day and age self-love is the best kind of love!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.