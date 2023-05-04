Monday at Hiawatha Elementary School was full of entertainment as several teachers, the school resource officer, the principal and other staff were slimed as part of the PTO’s Coin Wars fundraiser.

Teachers and staff volunteered to be slimed — dressing in fun outfits for the occasion — as the Hiawatha Fire Department and Hiawatha Police Department helped with the fun.

