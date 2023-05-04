The group of staff slimed — front (l-r) Principal Danielle Dierenfeldt, Ashley Olson and Emily Chandlaer; back, Kate Miller/unicorn, Monica Enneking, Bethany Meyers, Ashlyn Riley, School Resource Officer Brandon Lowe and Caralynne Servaes.
Monday at Hiawatha Elementary School was full of entertainment as several teachers, the school resource officer, the principal and other staff were slimed as part of the PTO’s Coin Wars fundraiser.
Teachers and staff volunteered to be slimed — dressing in fun outfits for the occasion — as the Hiawatha Fire Department and Hiawatha Police Department helped with the fun.
Leah McPeak and Paige Romine are members of the PTO board and said they were excited to announce that this year brought in $1,400. McPeak said the PTO has two fundraisers every year to promote special events for the students. Funds raised by the PTO go toward funding teachers, students and staff positive reward days at the movies — which is upcoming — as well as helping sponsor field trips, treats for staff and teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week, providing a meal for teachers during conferences in addition to helping fund other needs.
“The one we did in the fall was the ‘opt out’ fundraiser — in lieu of purchasing butter braids, wrapping paper, etc., we ask for donations,” McPeak said. “Our spring fundraiser is the coin wars. We raised over $1,400! If a class got over $100 they got to vote on who to slime.”
McPeak said the PTO is very thankful to area businesses who “hosted” a coin wars jar, to help collect change for the fire department. Each grade level had a large jug in the foyer for collections as well.
Romine, who coordinated the Coin Wars fundraiser, said as this is the PTO’s biggest fundraiser, each year she would love to change it up and keep the kids guessing on what the “winning” grade gets as their special surprise.
This year, the fourth graders raised the most money, so the big prize was they could “slime” any of their favorite teachers or staff with a cup on their own. The big “sliming” came from the Fire Department.
“Last year the 2nd grade collected the most out of the elementary and each kid was able to silly string their teacher,” she said. “This year 4th grade collected over $200 and each kid was able to get their own cup of slim to pick which member (that had already been slimed) they wanted to slime! That was so rewarding for me to see how excited they were. Best special surprise for ‘winning’ the Coin Wars!”
Romine wanted to extend a “huge special thank you” to the firefighters, some who took off work to help with the project.
