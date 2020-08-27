The USD 430 School Board met briefly on Monday afternoon to vote on a proposed budget for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Board approved the proposed budget, with a mill levy of 42.071—almost identical to last year’s budget—with a total tax levy of $1,697,626.
Forty-two minutes of Executive Sessions followed the vote, with no action taken, prior to adjournment.
