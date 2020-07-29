As the 2020-21 school year is set to begin, USD 430 has announced the new staff members that will be working with students.
At the Horton Elementary School, Ashley Doramus will be a new first grade teacher, and Alyssa Hisle will serve as a new Kindergarten teacher.
Everest Middle School has quite a few new staffers, with Paul Simon joining EMS as a custodian and Tiffany Hawkins coming on as a para and tutor. Sarah Gerving will serve as a new fifth grade Language Arts teacher and Kyli Brenner will join the fifth grade staff as a Science teacher. Bailey Lanter will join the seventh and eighth grade teaching staff as a Social Studies instructor. Victoria McManus will serve both the middle and high school as the new fifth through twelfth grade Vocal Music teacher.
Ivy Stone will also join the Horton High School staff as a paraprofessional and tutor.
