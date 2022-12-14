December 7, 2022
(These minutes are not official until approved at the January 4, 2023 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular December Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on December 7, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
- President April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were:
Becky Shamburg, Director, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Jacquie Spihlmann, USD 415 Board Member, Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member, Connie Hale, Supervisor/Coordinator, Amy Larson, Board Clerk; Those absent were: Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member.
- Jacquie Spihlmann moved to approve the agenda. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
- Supervisor/Coordinator Connie Hale provided a report of behavior support with slightly increased numbers. Connie explained that the numbers have slightly increased from USD 415 as they are getting used to Connie in the Hiawatha schools. Connie spent the past sixteen years working in Horton schools as an early childhood preschool teacher.
Connie serves as the lead on the autism team, screening referrals. The autism team will attend ADOS training. ADOS stands for Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule.
Connie also works with the Tiny-K program, which serves children from birth to age three with developmental delays. There was discussion regarding all three subjects that Connie addressed.
- There were no comments from the president.
- Roni Tietjens moved to approve the consent agenda with additional bills. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the November 2, 2022 regular board meeting.
2. Approval of the bills for the month of December 2022.
3. Accept the treasurer’s report for the month of December 2022.
4. Approve the rehire of para Chelbi Peters.
5. Accept the resignation of para Sharyl Leitch.
- Director Shamburg stated the annual director’s evaluation will be emailed via google form to the board members. The evaluation should be completed prior to the January 2023 board meeting. Director Shamburg provided the board members with a KASB article about excess costs/special education funding. The federal government committed to provide 40% of special education funding but has only provided 15-20% of the special education funding, leaving the additional burden on the state and local level. Currently, special education funding has a shortfall of $150-$160 million with several options to consider. There was discussion how the regular education school funding changes to the CPI model in the near future and that will affect education funding overall.
- At 6:21 p.m., Roni Tietjens moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel under KOMA and reconvene at 6:31 p.m. Jacquie Spihlmann seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Jacquie Spihlmann, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:31 p.m., Roni Tietjens moved to go into a second executive session for 5 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel under KOMA. Jacquie Spihlmann seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Those present for the second
- executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Jacquie Spihlmann, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:36 p.m., the board came out of executive session.
- Jacquie Spihlmann moved to accept the director’s request for office contracts as presented. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
- There was no other business.
- Roni Tietjens moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:39 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
