The group is standing in front of one of the Saturn V rocket boosters. The crew is as follows: front (l-r) Tatum Vaughan, Olivia Hawks, Zoey Hedrick, Carolyn Schuetz, Gavin Noll, Gabe Joslin; back, Lyle Simmons, Sponsor Nolan Sump, Jacob Gallagher, Israel Ross, Lorenzo Sullivan.
On Monday, March 13, 10 members of the Hiawatha High School astronomy club with two chaperones and their sponsor, traveled to Houston for a week-long spring break trip to the Houston Space Center Museum.
Sponsor Nolan Sump said the purpose was to educate the students about the United States' role in space travel in the 1960s by learning more about the Gemini, Apollo and Space Shuttle programs. The group went to the space center on Tuesday and Thursday, with a break in between by traveling to Galveston to experience the beach and the Gulf of Mexico, before returning back home on Friday, the 17th.
"Our president, Carolyn Schuetz, gave the students a goal at the start of this year to raise the funds to travel to Houston during spring break," Sump said. "With several concession stands, we were able to raise enough money to afford the trip."
Initially, close to 20 were interested in attending, however some weren't able to go. The following attended: Jacob Gallagher, Israel Ross, Lorenzo Sullivan, Olivia Hawks, Gabe Joslin, Gavin Noll, Zoey Hedrick, Lyle Simmons, Carolyn Schuetz, Tatum Vaughan.
Sump said planning for the trip involved deciding on a Vrbo rental house in nearby Alief, a suburb of Houston, for their five day stay. They also acquired transportation from the school district and had to present to the school board to be accepted to go on the trip.
Driving the two vans, in addition to Sump, was Vickie Schuetz, HHS para educator and parent of participating student Carolyn Schuetz. Jennifer Joslin, mother of one of the attendees, also attended as a chaperone.
While in Houston, the group was able to observe the exhibits of the Gemini and Apollo programs in the musuem, where there was vast collections of space travel from the 1960s to the present day as well as exhibits on upcoming missions such as Artemis and Mars. The group listened to retired astronaut Anna Lee Fisher describe her experiences with the space shuttle program and watched a short documentary about Apollo 17.
Sophomore Olivia Hawks was impressed with her presentation.
"Listening to Astronaut Fisher talk about her experiences really showed me that going to space can dramatically change a life," she said. "It made me feel like I was right there with her!"
Outside of the museum, they took a tram tour that displayed a Saturn V rocket laid on its side in one of the buildings in the museum complex. The three-stage Saturn V was used for launching the Apollo space capsules into orbit around the Moon. At 363 feet tall, the Saturn V rocket was considered to be the tallest rocket in the world. The students marveled at the size of the rocket and the precision of its construction.
"One of our students pointed out how precise every last wire, weld, and rivet had to be to ensure it followed through on its mission and was visibly moved by the amount of effort it took to construct something of such magnitude," Sump said.
In addition to the Saturn V, the students were able to walk into the replica space shuttle Independence, perched atop the historic and original NASA 905 shuttle carrier aircraft. Lorenzo Sullivan, freshman, was impressed with the diversity of cultures and nationalities attending the museum.
"I felt that it was a fantastic learning experience for us, and it was nice seeing people from all over the world be connected by the Houston Space Center," he said.
In addition to the two days of visiting the museum, the group traveled to Galveston Island to take in all the sights that Galveston had to offer. Numerous pastel-painted houses dotted the residential sections of the city and with its 32 miles of beaches, the students were amazed at the ocean views of the Gulf of Mexico, the container ships on the horizon, and the crashing waves in the surf. The students took time that afternoon to experience the beach, visit gift shops, and enjoy the pleasant weather.
Overall, the students and chaperones enjoyed the field trip and gained much from it.
Hawks reiterated the views of the attendees in considering the trip's importance to them. "This trip didn't just show me about space; it also made an impact on me and the people on this trip," she said. "The bonds I made were closer than ever before. It really made an impact on me emotionally; it will stay with me. It was fun and made me enjoy the teachers and my friends even more."
