Astronomy

The group is standing in front of one of the Saturn V rocket boosters. The crew is as follows: front (l-r) Tatum Vaughan, Olivia Hawks, Zoey Hedrick, Carolyn Schuetz, Gavin Noll, Gabe Joslin; back, Lyle Simmons, Sponsor Nolan Sump, Jacob Gallagher, Israel Ross, Lorenzo Sullivan.

 Photo submitted

On Monday, March 13, 10 members of the Hiawatha High School astronomy club with two chaperones and their sponsor, traveled to Houston for a week-long spring break trip to the Houston Space Center Museum.

Sponsor Nolan Sump said the purpose was to educate the students about the United States' role in space travel in the 1960s by learning more about the Gemini, Apollo and Space Shuttle programs. The group went to the space center on Tuesday and Thursday, with a break in between by traveling to Galveston to experience the beach and the Gulf of Mexico, before returning back home on Friday, the 17th.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.