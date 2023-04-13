Red Hawk logo

There’s something about a deep clean and purge of dust, dirt and clutter that inspires a sense of rebirth. Which must be why we traditionally tackle our clutter in the spring, as new buds bloom and newborn creatures scurry.

And by starting anew in a less cluttered space, we reduce our stress, improve our moods, and get more energy – which in turn could give us the boost we need to eat healthy, exercise and get more sleep – which in turn, could lengthen our lives. We become more relaxed because our environment is clearer. We process information differently because visually there’s ‘less noise to your brain.’ And when we recycle items by donating them to people who need and will use them, that sort of altruism psychologically can have a really, really good impact on us.

