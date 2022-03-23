Spring is in the air with last Sunday being the official start of the new season. With that in mind, here are some ideas for you to get the most out of the season before the summer heat arrives.
There’s no better way to start the spring season than with spring cleaning. Before it gets too nice outside to be indoors, now is the perfect time to clean out your cupboards, garage and any other area in your home that has been neglected over the monotonous winter months.
You can also go outside and enjoy the beautiful weather. Take a walk, shoot some hoops, ride a bike; finding something you can do outside will help you celebrate and appreciate the changing season.
Volunteering is also a great way to get out and about. If the cold weather is enough to keep you indoors all winter long, consider beginning spring by putting your time to use and volunteering at local places such as the Brown County Humane Society.
Another idea is to plan a trip. Whether you go on a full road trip or a day trip, start planning and gather your family for a car ride to explore. Starting to take walks is also a good way to get out of the house, and one that is good for your health. It helps improve your circulation, and it also gives you a chance to step outside and enjoy the warmer days.
Keeping a steady bouquet of fresh flowers in your kitchen at all times is a great way to bring spring and nature inside your home. Alternatively, you could plan a nice space for a garden, and pick your fresh fruits and vegetables during the summer.
When the snow is gone and the temperatures get warmer is the perfect time to plan a family picnic. Even if your destination is only to a park down the road. In this warmer weather, you can even ditch your clothes dryer and start air-drying your linens. Not only will it give your laundry a fresh scent, but you’ll also save on energy. I hope these tips on how to enjoy your spring manage to freshen up your upcoming months and help you prepare for the fast approaching summer!
