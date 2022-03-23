Another great opportunity for the students of Hiawatha High School to give back to the community took place on Wed. March 9.
Hiawatha High School Student Council held their second blood drive of this school year. Student Council Members were able to assist in getting students and community members to participate in the blood drive. Forty-eight people signed up and donated to this great cause of helping those in need.
The Community Blood Center is the organization that helped with the donations that took place at the Hiawatha High School. The need for people to donate blood is in critical stages and it is very important for people to donate if they can. Events like the community blood drive allow students and fellow community members to join together to participate in a cause that will help many others.
The Community Blood Center staff members were there at all times making sure everything ran smoothly. They were able to assist and help each other in any way that they could. Community Blood Center staff members were very communicative with each student and community member donating blood, making sure that they were okay at all times.
The Community Blood Center suggests a six-step guideline for a better donation experience. Step one, increase your fluid intake and stay hydrated the day before donating. Step two, eat salty snacks the evening before you donate. Step three, Get a good night's sleep the night prior. Step four, eat a balanced breakfast the morning before you donate. Step five, drink water to stay hydrated right before you donate blood. Finally, step six, after your donation you tend to lose iron. The Community Blood Center recommends that you take a multivitamin with iron or even just an iron supplement.
