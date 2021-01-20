The Hiawatha High School Student Council is collecting donations for the Brown County Humane Society at the basketball games on Friday night.
Donations such as canned kitten food, paper towels, soft dog treats, 30-gallon trash bags, peanut butter, canned puppy food, small dog collars, Clorox wipes,and blankets are suggested.
If you are eligible to come to the basketball games, bring your items then. If you cannot come to the games, contact Makayla Pilcher at (785) 741-5380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.