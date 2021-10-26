Hiawatha High School Student Council had its annual lock-in at the high school on Saturday Oct. 16. Student Council members were locked in the high school from 8 pm until 7 am. This event was an excellent opportunity for the Student Council to get to know each other better and to increase team building skills .
Each member was asked to bring a snack and or drink for everyone- potluck style. The game “body body” was a big hit. There were some team building activities such as parachute games and trying to guess the right answer to questions about your partner. Afterward, the Student Council retreated to the auditorium where Chris Diller, Student Council Sponsor, told ghost stories for hours. Some people were even able to put in their own experience.
“I had a fun time hanging out with our student council and getting to know each of them more. My favorite part of the night was playing body body and telling ghost stories, even if the stories may or may not have made me not want to come back Monday,” Student Council Member, Mariah Shafer said.
“I like that the members of Student Council get the chance to bond over the experience. I think the games are fun and I do like to tell scary stories,” Diller said.
At around 3 am, students reported back to the gym. Some students laid down to go to sleep while others played a few more rounds of “body body.” Eventually everyone settled down and before we knew it, it was time to go home!
