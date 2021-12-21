HHS Social Worker Whitlea Simmons offers several programs at HHS.
Ms. Simmons recently provided a free haircut program. With the help of HHS Principal Lori Fordyce, they were able to arrange for Tres Soles to offer these free haircuts. Students were sent an email from Ms. Simmons and were able to sign up for a free haircut.
Campus Cupboard is also a program Ms. Simmons operates through Second Harvest. This program provides food for students to take home. It is free and available to all students. The Resource Room, also known as Ms. Simmons’ office provides other resources as well, such as toiletries, clothes, shoes, and other necessities. Dress clothes were recently donated for students who may want to dress up for a dance, concert, or any other special occasion.
If you're a student or parent reading this and you're interested in taking a look at the Resource Room, be sure to contact Ms. Simmons or Mrs. Waggoner to schedule a time to talk about the resources available. You can also stop by the Resource Room on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week. There are resources here at school and the administration is always happy to give students a boost when they need it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.