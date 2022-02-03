Hiawatha High School students are coming together to help support first year teacher, Alec Rodvelt, who was recently diagnosed with Stage 4B Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Students and the marketing class are selling shirts as a fundraiser to help offset medical expenses for Rodvelt, who began his career this fall as the Creative Writing, Mythology and freshman English teacher at HHS.
Shirt orders and donations for Rodvelt will be accepted during the home basketball game on Friday, Feb. 4. Shirt orders can also be submitted through the Red Hawk Stop. Contact
hhsredhawkstop@gmail.com for any questions or orders. Shirts must be paid upon order and are $20 for adults and $15 for Red Hawk students.
