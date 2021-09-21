On Sept. 10, students from each grade gathered in the school parking lot before school for the campaign called "Bucks for Buckles."
These students passed out a dollar or “a buck” to each student or faculty member who drove into the parking lot wearing a seatbelt. This annual event is hosted by USD 415 and Ryan Meininger from State Farm to promote safety while driving.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, teenagers who are drivers and passengers, have the lowest seat belt use. Studies show that seatbelt use is significantly lower in rural areas than in suburban areas, which is why it’s so important to make sure that students at Hiawatha schools have a good understanding of the importance of wearing a seatbelt.
When asking students why it’s important to put this event on, Sara Madsen responded, “because this town has seen the effects of a wreck”.
To any student reading this, please buckle up. That seat belt could save your life one day. For any parent, grandparent, or guardian, please remind your teenage driver to wear a seatbelt.
