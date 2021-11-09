Horton Elementary School Super Kid Drawing for the Month of October was held Friday Nov. 5. Those students drawn were:
Kindergarten: Baylor Matthias, Isidro Carvajal-Figueroa, Hadley Weis, Zayleigh Carroll, Nicholas Hewitt.
First Grade: Carsen Lentz, Atticus Thompson, Beckett Lanter, Braden Jones, Nizhoni Needham.
Second Grade: Corey Sinclair, Langston Stirton, Laila Torkelson, Patrick Scott, Brennah Perry.
Third Grade: Faith Wilhelm, Berkleigh Torkelson, Bella Cisneros, Amelia Paden, D.J. Griffon.
Fourth Grade: Emmett Shirley, Anna Selland, Mya Mcafee, Idella Castro, Jeremiah Williams.
Congratulations to all the students for the Super Kid certificates they earned.
