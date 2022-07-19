I would like to remind everyone about extra precautions and safety now that the school year is starting:
- Many students ride school buses.Drivers need to be aware of paying close attention to school buses stopping on highways and over the crest of hills. Never drive around a school bus when the stop sign has been activated, a childs life may depend on it.
- Whether you are walking or driving to school, PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN. Students need to be observant at all times.
- If you are walking to school, LOOK BOTH WAYS BEFORE CROSSING THESTREET---AGAIN, PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN
- Always wear your seatbelt when riding or driving in vehicles--ARRIVE ALIVE
- Drivers--slow down and always be more observant of school children walking, children on bicycles and school buses.
- Teen drivers---Do not use your cell phone when driving, avoid any unnecessary distractions in your vehicle, drive safely and always wear yourseatbelts. Allow plenty of time to get to school and activities. Pleaseremember, driving is a learned skill so always be alert.
- Report any suspicious activity immediately to your parents, teachers or law enforcement AT ONCE. Do not wait or hesitate, especially if someone or something makes you feel uncomfortable. If you think you need to reportsomething, make sure you do.
- BE KIND We all have the ability to changes someones day for the better. If you see a fellow student struggling, Kindness and support always wins outover frustration and bullying.
