The annual Academy Awards, or Oscars to most people, are the most prestigious award show in the film industry. After a tough year of films fighting for their own spots among award shows, the Oscars have finally announced their winners for the 95th Academy Awards.

The Oscar for Best Picture goes to Everything Everywhere All At Once. This masterfully crafted film blended genres such as comedy action, science fiction, and adventure into an incredible experience. Everything Everywhere was a major hit among critics and audiences alike, and the Oscars showed no difference. Coming out of the acclaimed award show with an incredible seven Academy Awards, this film dominated the entire show. Everything Everywhere even beat out tough competitors such as The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, All Quiet on the Western Front, and Top Gun: Maverick.

