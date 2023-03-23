The annual Academy Awards, or Oscars to most people, are the most prestigious award show in the film industry. After a tough year of films fighting for their own spots among award shows, the Oscars have finally announced their winners for the 95th Academy Awards.
The Oscar for Best Picture goes to Everything Everywhere All At Once. This masterfully crafted film blended genres such as comedy action, science fiction, and adventure into an incredible experience. Everything Everywhere was a major hit among critics and audiences alike, and the Oscars showed no difference. Coming out of the acclaimed award show with an incredible seven Academy Awards, this film dominated the entire show. Everything Everywhere even beat out tough competitors such as The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, All Quiet on the Western Front, and Top Gun: Maverick.
The Oscar for Best Director goes to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All At Once. After Edward Berger was snubbed of a nomination for All Quiet on the Western Front, the confidence movie-goers had for the Daniels film rose, but that didn’t mean they had no good competition. With fantastic directing by Steven Speilberg for The Fabelmans, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, Todd Field for Tar, and Ruben Ostlund for Triangle of Sadness, Daniels still managed to win the prestigious award.
The Oscar for Best Actress goes to Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once. This also happens to be Yeoh’s first nomination and win. After defeating great opponents such as Cate Blanchett in Tar, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, Ana de Armas for Blonde, and Andrea Riseborogh for To Leslie. After Danielle Deadwyler was snubbed for her phenomenal performance in Till, Yeoh’s only competition was Blanchett in Tar. Despite Blanchett being absolutely incredible, Yeoh still managed to win.
The Oscar for Best Actor goes to Brendan Fraser for The Whale. Fraser’s extraordinary comeback to Hollywood is nearly unheard of. His phenomenal performances carried The Whale all the way to award season, and it didn’t stop there. Fraser beat out Bill Nighy in Living, Paul Mescal in Aftersun, Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin, and most shockingly, Austin Butler in Elvis. Going into the event, most people knew the winner was between Butler’s transformative performance and Fraser’s emotional performance, and Fraser came out on top. Fraser’s complex performance was undoubtedly worthy of an Oscar.
Time and time again, the Oscars divide viewers with their winners and nominees. Some big surprises this year were All Quiet on the Western Front winning both Best Original Score and Best Production Design over Babylon, Jamie Lee Curtis winning Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once over Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Whale winning Best Makeup and Hairstyling over Elvis and The Batman. At the end of the day, Everything Everywhere All At Once won the most awards by winning an impressive seven Oscars, which were Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.. The second most wins went to All Quiet on the Western Front, which won Best International Feature, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography. Even though the Oscars divide audiences, they are still a prestigious award in Hollywood that can change the life of a person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.