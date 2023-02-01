The National Football League (NFL) has been a major part of American sports for over a century, and that includes the annual Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated events of the year in American culture since its start.
In 1967, the National Football Conference (NFC) champion, the Green Bay Packers defeated the American Football Conference (AFC) champion, the Kansas City Chiefs. The end score of the first Super Bowl ended at 35-10. This year, the AFC champion is the Kansas City Chiefs, who are returning to their fifth Super Bowl. The NFC champion is the Philadelphia Eagles, who are returning to their fourth Super Bowl. The NFL has scheduled the annual Super Bowl for Feb. 12, 2023.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the champions of the American Football Conference, with an impressive record of 16-3. Going into the playoffs, the Chiefs clashed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and clawed their way to victory by winning 27-20. One week later, the Chiefs had the colossal challenge of facing Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The reason why this game was so important is because the Chiefs didn’t have a good record facing Burrow. Before this fantastic game, every time Patrick Mahomes played Joe Burrow, the Bengals have come out on top by only a mere three points. The clash of the titans in the AFC championship had Mahomes and the Chiefs finally come out on top of the Bengals by conquering them 23-20.
Ever since the start of year, the Eagles have been on everyone’s radar for potential Super Bowl contenders, and the Eagles did not disappoint. The Philadelphia Eagles have an equally impressive record of 16-3. The Eagles were expected to have a true challenge in the playoffs, but that wish did not come. In the Divisional Round, the Eagles slaughtered the New York Giants by defeating them 38-7. One week later, the Eagles maintained their dominance by vanquishing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship. The Eagles won 31-7.
The power of these two impressive teams have overthrown those who stood against them. Both the Chiefs and the Eagles have had easy and hard games throughout the season. Both of them will have to be at their best to face off against each other and win. The two best teams of the NFL are facing off in a game of powerhouses. The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.
