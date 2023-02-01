Red Hawk logo

The National Football League (NFL) has been a major part of American sports for over a century, and that includes the annual Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated events of the year in American culture since its start.

In 1967, the National Football Conference (NFC) champion, the Green Bay Packers defeated the American Football Conference (AFC) champion, the Kansas City Chiefs. The end score of the first Super Bowl ended at 35-10. This year, the AFC champion is the Kansas City Chiefs, who are returning to their fifth Super Bowl. The NFC champion is the Philadelphia Eagles, who are returning to their fourth Super Bowl. The NFL has scheduled the annual Super Bowl for Feb. 12, 2023.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.