January 17th, 2022 is Martin Luther King Jr. day. Martin Luther King Jr. day is a federal holiday that honors the life and accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr. President Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill into law on November 2, 1983. This bill designated the third Monday in January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Countless offices, schools, and businesses will not be in service on this day.
Martin Luther King Jr. was an American minister and activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the American civil rights movement from 1955 until his death in 1968. King participated in and led marches for African Americans’ rights to vote, labor rights, and other basic civil rights. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered the infamous “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28th, 1963 during the historical march for jobs and freedom at the Lincoln Memorial. This speech was a cumulation of years of civil rights movement with African Americans fighting for equal rights in a society that only saw them as slaves rather than human beings. This speech ranks among the most famous in history.
King won the Nobel peace prize in 1964 for combating racial inequality through the nonviolent campaign against racism. Soon after King was notified of his selection, he announced that he would give the prize money to further the civil rights movement. At the age of thirty-five King was the youngest person to ever receive this award.
On April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was killed by the bullet of an assassin in Memphis at the age of thirty-nine. The world has changed greatly since 1968, but King’s message remains intact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.