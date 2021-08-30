As the school year began, students of Hiawatha High School returned with a surprising lack of knowledge about who they were going to school with.
In came the new freshman, last year’s seniors were gone, and with some students having previously gone online, it felt different than it had before. Luckily, the high school had plans already in place that helped to integrate freshmen into the school, and this year regulations were lax enough that those plans could be put to use.
This year, the students were allowed to experience the dance they refer to as “The Mixer” once more. This dance is a casual event where students get to know one another through one of their favorite forms of school sponsored activities. To find out the dance’s impact on the relationships in Hiawatha High School, it was time to take to the students and ask for their first hand experience.
One such student was Kyndra Lay, senior, who was quoted as saying, “my favorite part about the mixer is being able to interact with all the grade levels.”
The upperclassman recalled when she was younger and first entering high school. She thought that the older students were scary and talking to them seemed impossible. Lay said, knowing what she does now, she feels like talking to older students shouldn’t be a frightening experience and wishes that she had gone ahead and pushed herself to do so.
Some ways that Lay managed to meet new people during the dance was by encouraging them to join her on the dance floor, a feat that allowed her to meet many students, including a forgein exchange student. Being a senior, Lay was finally allowed to stand in the middle of the dance floor, which gave her the perfect opportunity to meet and encourage others to join in.
Another participant in the dance was Martez Leftridge, freshman, who was attending the mixer for the first time. Assuming it would be like in middle school, Leftridge stood to the side and stayed more to himself. The underclassman was then brought onto the dance floor by a high school junior, where he started to actually have fun. Leftridge claimed his favorite part was joining the middle of the dance floor and jumping around with his classmates to the music.
A sophomore student that attended the mixer is Aubrey Ferris. Ferris described her time at the mixer as “intense.” The sophomore enjoyed hanging out with her friends, even talking to a collection of juniors and seniors as she danced. Something Ferris appreciated about the mixer this year that she noticed was the playlist, which she believed to be superior to the one she listened to the previous year.
Hayli Feldkamp, junior, described her experience as both fun and loud, which seemed an accurate description based on the others that were interviewed. To Feldkamp, the best part of the dance was jumping in a circle with her friends. Another detail Feldkamp, and many others, recalled was that the setting was hot and the students were very sweaty. This was overlooked, however, since they all shared this feature and cared more about having fun.
There are many ways that students could get to know each other, should they have the courage and drive to initiate a conversation, but an easier way would be to attend events. The mixer, occurring every school year on the first Friday, is the perfect opportunity to do so. Many students retain memories of meeting friends at this specific dance, whether that be students from their own grade, students from other grades, or even students from other countries, as Lay managed to do this year.
The mixer was a great time, full of music, fun, and friends. Most students believe that the activity should be attended and enjoyed by everyone able to make it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.