Many people argue that February is the month of love. If there is one thing I have learned, it’s that love is nice but you are never going to be content if you don’t love yourself as well. Many people will say that the right person will love you regardless of your mental mindset. In some cases, that’s correct but relationships tend to be a little bit easier when you don’t have that extra baggage. Here are some things you can do to create a positive mental mindset.
Recognize your “toxic” behaviors. Throughout life, we go through subconscious trauma that we don’t typically recognize. Because of this trauma, we react to situations differently than the average person. Keep track of the situations you continuously go through and your reactions to these situations. When you can recognize your emotions, you can handle situations better.
Create a consistent morning routine. When your mental state tends to be all over the place, the first thing you want is the sense of security. Allowing yourself to have a routine creates stability. You might not think this may be a big deal, but creating routines leads to balancing your life.
Do something you enjoy everyday. Incorporating something you enjoy into your daily routine, makes you look forward to the day. Sometimes we get overwhelmed with all the tasks we have to do, so by taking a couple minutes to do something you enjoy, makes going about your day easier.
Incorporate some healthy habits. Some healthy habits include coloring, yoga, and meditation. I have noticed that when I didn't have these on my to do list, I was a lot more stressed. By taking 10 minutes to incorporate one of these habits, it relieves so much stress!
Reflect on your day. I know how easy it is to go straight to bed when you have a bad day. But writing a reflection regarding your day, it will simply relieve your stress. This allows you to let go of everything that has bothered you the day prior. Waking up is so much easier when you don't have burdens from the day before. Start each day with a new mindset.
