Ah, yes, we’ve finally made it to the most wonderful time of the year. With beautiful snow and festive decorations, Christmas is always a wonderful time for joy. While everyone knows that Christmas is one of the most celebrated holidays of the year, some people don’t know what fun activities they can try on Christmas.
Listening to Christmas music is one of the best ways to get into the Christmas spirit. From “All I Want For Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey to “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms, there are so many different choices for people to choose from. If there is someone struggling with getting into the Christmas spirit, play some great Christmas classics in the background for some great enjoyment!
Christmas movies are almost as iconic to Christmas as the songs are. Most Christmas movies are played many times in the later months of the year, while others are watched all year round. Some of the more popular movies with the newer generations are 2003’s Elf, 1990’s Home Alone, and 1993’s A Nightmare Before Christmas, while there are Christmas classics such as 1946’s It’s a Wonderful Life, 1947’s Miracle on 34th Street, or 2003’s Love Actually. And when the Christmas movie marathon is going on, maybe squeeze Die Hard into the lineup as well!
Other than the music and movies, one of the biggest aspects of Christmas is the food. From fresh sugar cookies to tasty chocolates, sweets have been a great aspect of Christmas treats for many years. To go with the fantastic treats, there are many things to drink, such as eggnog and hot cocoa. Along with the treats, there are great meals to enjoy like turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and much more!
One of the most important activities when it comes to celebrating Christmas is setting up the decorations. The beautiful reefs with the dazzling lights, how could it go wrong? Decorating the Christmas tree with loud music in the background and sweet treats to eat, is a perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.
From decorating to watching movies, there are many different ways to celebrate Christmas. One of the best parts about Christmas is giving to all that need it. So go around and give during the most wonderful time of the year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.