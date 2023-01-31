The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are a yearly award show for the films of the previous years. Every year, the Academy Awards have many beloved films nominated and snubbed. While there are many films that can be nominated, some of the biggest films of the year can get snubbed. Even though the Academy Awards are set to premiere on March 12, It’s always fun to look at the nominees, snubs, and surprises.
The award for Best Picture is the most prestigious award in Hollywood. While many films fought for this spot, only ten were nominated. The nominees for Best Picture are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking, and the front-runner Everything Everywhere All At Once. The biggest snubs were Aftersun, The Whale, RRR, She Said, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.
The Best Director award list had very tough competition, but with the list of nominees, there are still big surprises. The list of nominees are Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans, Todd Field for Tar, and the big surprise being Ruben Ostlund for Triangle of Sadness. The current front-runner is Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All At Once. The snubs of this category are narrowed down to Baz Luhrmann for Elvis, Edward Berger for All Quiet on the Western Front, James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water, and Charlotte Wells for Aftersun.
One of the most anticipated categories to see this year was the race for Best Actress. Going into the year’s list of nominees, many people had their list of predicted nominees, but many of the predictions were wrong. Many lists of predictions had performances such as Danielle Deadwyler in Till, Viola Davis in The Woman King, and Margot Robbie in Babylon. None of these predictions came true. The list of nominees for Best Actress are Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, Ana de Armas for Blonde, Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, and front-runner Cate Blanchett in Tar.
Another one of the most anticipated categories was the nominees for Best Actor. Out of the nominees, there were three locks for this category: Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, and Austin Butler for Elvis. The final two nominees were up in the air between Hugh Jackman for The Son, Jeremy Pope for The Inspection, Adam Sandler in Hustle, Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front, and even Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. The two final nominees for Best Actor were Bill Nighy for Living and Paul Mescal for Aftersun. The current front-runner is Brendan Fraser for The Whale.
The Oscars are almost always full of great surprises and disappointing snubs. Despite some of the greatest films and performances of the year being completely missing from the final lineup, it is always fun to see what the most prestigious award show in Hollywood picks as the best of the year.
The Oscars are set to be presented on March 12, 2023.
