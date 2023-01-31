Red Hawk logo

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are a yearly award show for the films of the previous years. Every year, the Academy Awards have many beloved films nominated and snubbed. While there are many films that can be nominated, some of the biggest films of the year can get snubbed. Even though the Academy Awards are set to premiere on March 12, It’s always fun to look at the nominees, snubs, and surprises.

The award for Best Picture is the most prestigious award in Hollywood. While many films fought for this spot, only ten were nominated. The nominees for Best Picture are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking, and the front-runner Everything Everywhere All At Once. The biggest snubs were Aftersun, The Whale, RRR, She Said, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.

