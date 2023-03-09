Spring break is just around the corner. Staying at home during the break is always a bummer, especially if all your friends are off on an adventure. To combat that, here are some things you can do locally or at home.
There is always something to do within just a few short hours from where you live. This could be things such as going on a nature walk, a hike, visiting a bookstore, going shopping, etc. Taking a day trip doesn’t always mean going out of town. You could take time to explore your hometown.
Whether you go to a movie theater or stay home, a movie marathon is a good way to enjoy your spring break. You can get popcorn, drinks, candy, and turn the lights down. In theaters during spring break are movies such as Scream VI, Shazam! Fury of the God, and Champions. Of you might be the type of person to rewatch sequels of movies such as Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and Star Wars. If you are someone who doesn't like to do extravagant things, then this might be something for you.
If you are a more productive type of person then spring cleaning might be for you. Spring cleaning doesn't have to be as dreadful as you think. Just throw on some music and start cleaning. You can start that by washing your sheets, sweeping and mopping your floors, vacuum and shampooing your carpets, and dusting your blinds. These are just some simple things you can start with. If you do not want to stop there, then there are many more things you can do such as organize your cabinets and go through drawers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.