Spring break is just around the corner. Staying at home during the break is always a bummer, especially if all your friends are off on an adventure. To combat that, here are some things you can do locally or at home.

There is always something to do within just a few short hours from where you live. This could be things such as going on a nature walk, a hike, visiting a bookstore, going shopping, etc. Taking a day trip doesn’t always mean going out of town. You could take time to explore your hometown.

