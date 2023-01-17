Social media comes with one golden rule, don’t post when you’re angry.
On Jan. 10, Chet Kuplen from Sports in Kansas gave a presentation about posting on social media. A split second of rage or spontaneity can have permanent consequences. Sarcasm and irony do not often transfer well into writing, especially in a short social media post.
Think about how others may read it. Could it be seen as offensive? Posting online is instant, public and more often than not, permanent. Once you post, you lose control of what happens to it; it only takes one friend to share it on their own profiles for it to be completely out of your hands. The digital world is the real world with real consequences, so make sure you always think before you post.
People often excuse inappropriate posts based on the idea that the conversation is private, as it is on a private account. Being respectful of other people's privacy is sometimes difficult. Sharing photos or information that will embarrass or humiliate someone isn’t always as funny as it may seem. If you were a stranger looking in at your profile, what would you think? If most of your posts are in some way critical, unkind, offensive or negative, how do you think you are being perceived?
Be thoughtful and selective of what you post online. Your digital footprint will follow you for the rest of your life.
