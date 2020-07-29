The new school year is just around the corner, and the Doniphan West school district will have a trio of new faces joining their teaching staff for the upcoming year.
Keith Edmonds will join the high school staff as a Social Studies teacher. Joining Edmonds at DWHS will be Allyson Miller, who will be a new Science teacher. Doniphan West Elementary School gains Matt Peterson, who will serve in the role of DWES Counselor.
The Doniphan County Education Cooperative will also have quite a few new faces on staff, but names were not available at this point.
