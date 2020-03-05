A local Thrivent Action Team is working to raise donations to help the Hiawatha Elementary School with new recess equipment.
More than 400 children — preschool through fourth grade — use the playground twice a day and with that much use it doesn’t take long for the equipment to wear out. They want to promote physical activity with some new recess equipment such as nerf balls, basketballs, soccer balls, playground balls, footballs, wiffle balls and bats, jump ropes and hula hoops.
Donations at Hiawatha Elementary School, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairview, or Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha. For each donation, you may put a child’s name in for a T-shirt drawing. Donations will be accepted through March 31.
