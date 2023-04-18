This year’s tornado season started off strong with tornadoes ripping across the country not even a week into April. In consideration of this already devastating storm season, I’d like to share with you some things you can do to better prepare yourself for the storm season ahead.
The first thing you can do is pack yourself an emergency storm kit including a flashlight, batteries, water, some snacks, a blanket, and anything else you’d like to have with you in case of dangerous weather in our area. You should also take into consideration where in your house is the safest place to be during severe weather. Look for a room with little to no windows, preferably on a lower floor or in a basement. If you're confined to only one floor, find a room in the center of your house, this way you’ll be in a room with a lower chance of collapse.
While it’s fun to sit on the porch and watch the storm come in, it’s important that when there’s risk of severe weather, that you're prepared and ready to get to cover. It’s also a good idea to have a live radio or news broadcast keeping you up to date on the weather. Storms can creep up on you very quickly so it’s good to know what's happening in your area at all times.
If you find yourself on the road while a tornado is in the area, DON’T pull under an overpass. Despite it looking safe and dry under there, it can be very dangerous because the wind speeds can increase when flowing through it. Instead, find a safe place to pull over, get out of your vehicle, and get to the lowest point in the area. Once there, lay down as flat as possible face down to protect yourself from flying debris and wind currents.
I encourage everyone to do their best to stay safe this storm season, remember that every second counts, you don’t need to stand outside and watch the storm, you can always see it on the news afterwards.
