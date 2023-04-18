Red Hawk logo

This year’s tornado season started off strong with tornadoes ripping across the country not even a week into April. In consideration of this already devastating storm season, I’d like to share with you some things you can do to better prepare yourself for the storm season ahead.

The first thing you can do is pack yourself an emergency storm kit including a flashlight, batteries, water, some snacks, a blanket, and anything else you’d like to have with you in case of dangerous weather in our area. You should also take into consideration where in your house is the safest place to be during severe weather. Look for a room with little to no windows, preferably on a lower floor or in a basement. If you're confined to only one floor, find a room in the center of your house, this way you’ll be in a room with a lower chance of collapse.

