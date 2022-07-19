Bus

USD 415 school buses.

 By Josephine May

Annually, the Patrol is charged with ensuring school buses are in working order before on the road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol will be working to ensure students are safe on their travels to and from school. Every July and August, KHP Troopers partner with school districts across the state to check all school buses and ensure they are in proper working condition.

