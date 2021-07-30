Hiawatha USD 415 is excited to announce new faculty and staff for the 2021-22 school year. Several of the new teachers provided short bios to introduce themselves to the community:
Office and Support Staff, Social Worker & Nurse: Dorrine Olson: I was born in St. Joseph, Mo., where I attended school until my freshman year of high school when we moved to Maysville, Mo. I worked at American Family Insurance in St. Joe for 10 years before accepting a teller position at one of local banks in Maysville. After five years at the bank I accepted the administrative assistant to the superintendent position at the Maysville R1 school district where I worked for 10 years before I began working at the Hiawatha Middle School where I have been for the last 10 years. I live 8 miles west of Hiawatha and have been married to Max for 12 years. Together we have five kids and 7 grandkids.
Rebecca Sivils: I was raised in Hiawatha and now have three girls, two of who attend USD 415. I am married to my husband, Andrew. I will be a paraprofessional at HES. I previously ran an in-home daycare for 5 years here in Hiawatha and I’m excited to be working with kids again!
Brooke Lucas: She will be joining USD 415 as a para-educator.
Ariel Blanton: She will be joining USD 415 as a para-educator.
Sandy Bangert: She will be joining USD 415 as a social worker.
Mychalynn Miller: She will be joining HMS as Admin Asst.
Misty King: She will be joining USD 415 as a Bus Driver.
Micki Meenen: I am the new administrative assistant at the Hiawatha Middle School. Pat and I are natives of Washington County. We moved to Hiawatha in the Fall of 1988. We have 3 children, Ashli, Kyle and Shane who attended Hiawatha schools. We have 3 grandchildren. My past employment includes Steve’s Drug, Kex’s RX and Amberwell Hiawatha. I enjoy spending time with my kids, grandkids, traveling and attending KSU football games.
Christina Simpson: I am a native of Hiawatha, and attended Hiawatha school district but graduated with my high school diploma thru online courses. I graduated from Highland Community College with an Associates degree in nursing. I have worked from Hiawatha Community Hospital for the last 15 years, in various facets. My love for helping people is my drive to be the best nurse I can be and deliver optimal care, while continuing to educate myself to be up to date on the latest information in regards to health and wellness. I am looking forward to taking my career in a new direction and serving a younger population, while working closely with families to assure safety of each and every child I come in contact with. I have 5 children, from ages 5 to 22. They are my joy and another reason I decided to pursue this change in career to be a school nurse. I want to have more time and flexibility to meet the needs of my own children. While I am not working, I am spending time with my children and my significant other, who is also a native of Hiawatha. We spend lots of time at sporting events showing our support for the team. I want to thank the Hiawatha school district for giving me this opportunity to make a change in my career and allow me the opportunity to positively affect the lives of our younger generation. I look forward to the many opportunities ahead.
Levi Thompson: My name is Levi Thompson and I am the new Finance Director/Board Clerk for USD 415. I was born and raised here in Hiawatha and graduated from Hiawatha High School. I continued my education at Washburn University where I got my undergrad in Business Management and then went on to get my MBA (Masters Business in Administration). For the past 2 years I have worked as the Executive Director at Vintage Park Hiawatha. I am excited to be staying here in Hiawatha and working with an amazing team at USD 415. I can’t wait to get started!
Eric Edie: He will be joining USD 415 as IT staff.
Hiawatha High School/Hiawatha Middle School: Josh May: I am the new 5th-12th grade Vocal Music Teacher. I was born and raised in Hiawatha and was part of both the band and choir program – graduating in 2013. I graduated from Northwest Missouri State, with a Bachelors in Vocal Music and am currently studying a Master of Arts in Teaching at Pittsburg State University. I have worked with and taught high school students as well as college students. I am currently also Music Director at the First Baptist Church of Hiawatha. I’m excited to start teaching a program that I was once part of and even more excited about making music with the talented students that are a part of it. I live in Hiawatha, with my wife Lindsey, who is a teacher at Little Hands Community Daycare.
Jarod Estrada: I will be serving as the new Instrumental Music Teacher for grades 5th-12th at Hiawatha USD415. I received a Bachelor of Music Business in Entrepreneurship from Missouri Western State University and I am currently studying a Master of Arts in Teaching at Pittsburg State University. I have worked as a private music teacher and performer for the past few years. I am an educational endorser for Salyers Percussion, Encore Mallets, and Dream Cymbals. I am very excited to join the team here and I hope to bring fresh musical ideas to my students and teach them to love music and use it in their everyday lives.
Hiawatha High School Josh Mosher: I am joining Hiawatha High School from Lawrence Public Schools as Dean of Students, Football, Wrestling, Basketball, and Track coach. I was previously at Topeka Public Schools as Physical Education, Health, AVID teacher, Football, Basketball and Track coach. I have 8 year old twin boys and a 5 year old daughter.
Alec Rodvelt: and I am from Topeka. This past year, I graduated from the University of Kansas at the age of 24, with a major in Secondary English Education. This upcoming school year will be my first year teaching and I’m excited to be teaching at HHS. I’ll be primarily teaching 9th grade English. I have a mother along with two sisters, one older and one younger. I have many family members on my dad’s side who reside in the area, and am happy to be able to live closer to them.
Kelli Cheek: I am joining the English Department at the high school. I will be teaching English II, English IV, and Public Relations Writing. This will be my first year teaching. I have worked in business administration for the last fourteen years, so this is a new and exciting change. My husband and I have lived in the area our entire adult life. We have three children who have all been attending Hiawatha Schools since Kindergarten. I graduated from Hiawatha High School in 2005 as well. I’m looking forward to the new school year and I’m thankful for the opportunity to teach your children.
Jeanie Teal-Wege: Graduated from KSU with degree in Agricultural Education and is a CASE Science certified instructor and FFA Advisor. I started teaching career at Hiawatha High School in 1997, then went to Atchison Country Community High School in Effingham in 2001. I returned to teaching at Onaga High School 2013-2018 and most recently have been the middle school Science and Exploratory Agri-Science teacher at Everest Middle School. I live with my husband, Kent and we have two children, Lisa and Andrew.
Gary McCown: He will be teaching Social Studies at Hiawatha High School.
Hiawatha Middle School Kim Lillie: She will be returning to Hiawatha Middle School to take a sixth grade social studies position. Mrs. Lillie has been with the district several years, teaching at the Elementary and Middle School and the last few years as HHS Vice Principal/AD.
Madee Walker: I am the new 7th grade math teacher. I grew up in Tonganoxie with my sister and parents who are all teachers as well! I went to Washburn University and earned my Bachelor’s Degree in teaching Physical Education. My first two years of teaching I was at Westphalia where I taught middle school math in the morning and PE in the afternoon. I decided to move closer to family and last year was able to teach PE full time at Eudora Elementary School. Although I loved teaching PE, I greatly missed the classroom which led me to take the job at Hiawatha as the 7th grade math teacher! Throughout high school I was a three sport athlete and have been able to continue my love for sports through coaching and will continue to do so by helping out the middle school volleyball team at Hiawatha. I am excited to be teaching at Hiawatha and ready to see what the upcoming year will bring!
Sadie Miller: I am the new Mathematics Interventionist at Hiawatha Middle School! I was raised in Hiawatha with my parents and two brothers, and I am excited for the opportunity to give back to the community I grew up in. I graduated from Fort Hays State University and completed my student teaching here at HMS. I am grateful that I get to continue working with this amazing team, and I can’t wait to see what this school year brings!
Hiawatha Elementary School Sara Walker: She will be a 3rd Grade teacher.
Kent Michel: I was born and raised in Russell, Kan. I have 28 year’s experience in education. At the elementary level I have taught 4th and 5th grade. In the middle school level I taught 6th, 7th and 8th grade science and mathematics. I also have experience as an elementary principal and superintendent. I am coming to Hiawatha from Victoria, Kan. I will be teaching the STEM or Project Lead the Way classroom. I am so excited to be part of building and teaching this curriculum. My wife, Charlotte, is the curriculum director and reading interventionist in Effingham. My son Zachary, lives and works in Kansas City. My daughter, Haley, lives and works in Northern California. She just got married in July. We also have two Corgis named Bella & Bentley that keep us busy. I am excited to be coming to Hiawatha Elementary School. I am looking forward to meeting and working with all of you and having a successful year.
Kimmy Applegate: I’m from St Joseph, Mo. and grew up around teaching as my mom has been a teacher for more than 20 years. I graduated from MWSU in 2019 and then spent a year private tutoring virtual kindergarten to high school students. My boyfriend is a sports reporter for KQ2, and we live with our dogs, Cato and Nellie.
Cathleen Grissom: I was born in Texas in 1996, but I grew up in Kansas City, Kan. My family and I moved to Hiawatha about 5 years ago. My mother, Amelia, is a high school English teacher at Horton, my dad Robert works at NEK-CAP as their chief financial officer, and my brother is currently a business student at Missouri Western University. I also have an orange tabby cat named Finn, who I adopted from the Brown County Humane Society. Since earning my Bachelors of Science Degree in elementary education in May of 2019 I have been working as a substitute teacher at Hiawatha and Horton schools. I will be starting as a third-grade teacher this August and I am very excited to continue to work with the awesome students, staff, and parents that make up the USD 415 community.
Regan Jacobsen: I will be the new fourth grade teacher at HES. I grew up in the neighboring community of Highland, and I spent a great deal of my childhood in Hiawatha. I married my husband, Trevin, about 2 years ago, and we have a little baby boy, Bennett, who was born in March. We just bought and moved into a home in Wetmore this past May. This will be my third-year teaching, and my second-year teaching 4th grade! Teaching has always been my passion, and I am thrilled to be able to help shape the young minds of this community. I am eager to work alongside the amazing staff already at Hiawatha Elementary, and I look forward to getting to know the families of each of my students! Bring on the school year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.