Hiawatha USD 415 schools are welcoming several new teachers and staff members this year.
The new teachers reported on Monday for their first day of the academic year training with Superintendent Lonnie Moser and Curriculum Administrator Jean Brintnall. All other teachers reported to their prospective classrooms on Tuesday.
Hiawatha schools will be back in session on Wednesday, Aug. 18 for kindergarten, fifth and ninth graders and all other grades will report on Thursday the 19th.
The following are new teachers for the 2021-22 academic year:
HMS/HHS Music
Josh May: He is the new 5th-12th Vocal Music Teacher.
Jarod Estrada: He is the new 5th-12th Instrumental Teacher.
Hiawatha Elementary
Sara Walker: She will be a 3rd grade teacher.
Kent Michel: He will be teaching the STEM or Project Lead the Way classroom.
Kimmy Applegate: She will be teaching 3rd grade.
Cathleen Grissom: She will be teaching 3rd grade.
Regan Jacobsen: She will be teaching 4th grade.
Sandy Bangert: She will be joining USD 415 as a social worker at the Hiawatha Elementary.
Hiawatha Middle School
Madee Walker: She is the new 7th Grade Math teacher.
Sadie Miller: She is the new Mathematics Interventionist at Hiawatha Middle School.
Michelle Krause: She will be teaching 6th & 8th Special Ed.
Hiawatha High School
Alec Rodvelt: He will be teaching 9th grade English, Creative Writing and Mythology.
Kelli Cheek: She will be teaching English II, English IV and Public Relations Writing/Journalism.
Jeanie Teal-Wege: She will be teaching Agriculture Education.
Gary McCown: He will be teaching Social Studies.
Lyle Wissmann: He will serve as proctor for Spanish.
