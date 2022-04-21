The South Brown County School Board met last week, voting to approve the hiring of Becky Wahwasuck as the TeamMates Coordinator, Alexis Bippes as Summer School Coordinator, Jenna Larson as 3rd grade teacher, Debbie Mitchell as 1st grade teacher and Josie Santos as 4th grade teacher. The group also voted to accept the resignations of David Losey as Horton High School head football coach, Brandi Tawzer as bus driver, Tyler Smith as HHS Counselor and Tori Mace as Everest Middle School head girls basketball coach.
The board also voted to accept changes to the 2021-2022 calendar, moving the final day for students to May 13th and the May 11th board meeting to May 18th due to Baccalaureate. The group also approved KASB Membership, Season Pass, and Legal Assistance Fund for 2022-2023, as well as security work orders, and the security bid from South West Communications (All Systems). Also agreed to was a request from prom parents to rent two buses and two drivers. The board voted to accept a gift of $335.30 from Horton Fish and Game to use for fish and game books at the Horton Elementary School.
After some discussion, the board came to a consensus, agreeing to gray as the color for the new gutters and trim at Horton Elementary School, but would like to see a mock up photo before voting. The group also looked over the 2022-2023 building schedules for all three schools, which will be up for approval at the May meeting.
Karla Berry of First Option Bank presented $25 in Chamber funds to the 3rd Quarter Best of the Best to student Ryleigh Middleton and staff member Deanna Higley. The board also congratulated the HHS 1A State Powerlifting Champions and Coach Nick Dowell, and State Spelling Bee contestant Noah Fassnacht.
